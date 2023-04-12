Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Trading Up 4%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 34,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 39,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

