Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,330 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

