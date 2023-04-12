Pacific Sage Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

