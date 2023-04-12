Pacific Sage Partners LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

