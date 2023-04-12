Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.87 and last traded at C$6.93. 151,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 123,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Payfare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$330.15 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.