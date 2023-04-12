PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,029 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
DFSD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $47.93.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
