Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $72.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 72,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.