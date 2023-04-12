Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,389 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 282,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

