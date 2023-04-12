Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Pershimex Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.
Pershimex Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.17.
Pershimex Resources Company Profile
Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the the Villebon property that include 43 claims covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.
