Peter Fante Sells 4,498 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,642. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -379.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.