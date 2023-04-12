Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 556,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,359. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.84.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.