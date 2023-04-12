PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.45. 98,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 160,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 349,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,626.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

