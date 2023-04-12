PlayDapp 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.11 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $124.87 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

