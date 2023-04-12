Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,892. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $463,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

