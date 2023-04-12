Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.11. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 6,400,586 shares traded.
PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
