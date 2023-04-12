Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.11. Plug Power shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 6,400,586 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

