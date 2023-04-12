Polymath Trading Down 3.7% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $161.44 million and approximately $413,447.35 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00307756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17691797 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $301,412.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

