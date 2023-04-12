PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 6,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 374,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
PolyPid Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
