PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 6,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 374,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PolyPid Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

