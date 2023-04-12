Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Up 5.8%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 9,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Portage Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.