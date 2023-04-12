PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PPL were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

