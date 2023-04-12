Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 64,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 159,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

