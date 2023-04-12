Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.21.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.51. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

