Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $168.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $148.62 on Monday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.51.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

