Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.55 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00016882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $92.55 million and $16.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.05166753 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,657,904.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

