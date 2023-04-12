ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.84

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 342503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.