ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Up 2.8%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.04 and last traded at $56.82. 3,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Yen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

