Prospector Capital (NASDAQ:PRSR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 3,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

