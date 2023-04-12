Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 4.3%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.13. 516,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,640,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.