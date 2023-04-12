QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $423,739.39 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $733,421.35 and approximately $423,739.39 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.21611658 USD and is up 51.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $595,654.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

