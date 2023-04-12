Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PWR stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

