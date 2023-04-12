Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.93 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and $12,444.14 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00032365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.63325851 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,609.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

