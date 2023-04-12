QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $234.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00028450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,067.25 or 1.00003167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186888 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $563.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.