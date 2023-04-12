Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

QBR.B stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.45.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

