Raju Mohan Sells 9,255 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $268,487.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,573,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,636,385.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 846,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

