Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.52

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.52 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 291916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

In related news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

