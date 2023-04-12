Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Electric (NYSE: GE):

4/12/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $103.00.

4/10/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00.

3/8/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 2,019,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,588. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3,131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

