Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 6.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.14. 289,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 961,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.07% and a negative net margin of 601.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 283,290 shares of company stock worth $2,206,859 and have sold 189,513 shares worth $1,510,026. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

