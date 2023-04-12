Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.48. Redfin shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 472,815 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.39 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 234.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Redfin by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.