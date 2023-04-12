RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 25,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

RESAAS Services Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$14.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

