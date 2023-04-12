Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.67. 673,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,531,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,199 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile



Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

