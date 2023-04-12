Reviewing Outbrain (NYSE:OB) and Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT)

Outbrain (NYSE:OB – Get Rating) and Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) are both technology services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Duck Creek Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $992.08 million 0.23 -$22.51 million ($0.44) -10.25 Duck Creek Technologies $310.08 million 8.38 -$15.06 million ($0.11) -172.64

Duck Creek Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outbrain. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outbrain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

33.9% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Outbrain pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Duck Creek Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Outbrain pays out -190.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duck Creek Technologies pays out -1,309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Outbrain and Duck Creek Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A Duck Creek Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Duck Creek Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Outbrain has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

