RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 1.7%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,236 ($27.69) and last traded at GBX 2,214 ($27.42). Approximately 45,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 38,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,178 ($26.97).

Several analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.59) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.72) to GBX 2,600 ($32.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,234.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €1.10 ($1.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 4,947.37%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

