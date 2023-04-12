RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 1.7%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,236 ($27.69) and last traded at GBX 2,214 ($27.42). Approximately 45,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 38,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,178 ($26.97).
Several analysts have weighed in on RHIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,955 ($36.59) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.06) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.72) to GBX 2,600 ($32.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,466.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,234.27.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
