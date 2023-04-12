Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Shares Down 0.1%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 19,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 64,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.07) to GBX 602 ($7.46) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.31) to GBX 530 ($6.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.43) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $582.40.

Rightmove Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

