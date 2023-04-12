Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Baiju Bhatt Sells 87,413 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.

On Friday, February 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $866,323.88.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,675.04.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 5,631,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

