Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.34. 2,064,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.