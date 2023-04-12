Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $76.85 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028425 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,894.64 or 1.00024658 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00170289 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,061,256.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.