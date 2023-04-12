Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Salesforce by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.55. 298,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.



