San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.23.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

