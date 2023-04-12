Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STCGet Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Cormark decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Director Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$48,800.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

