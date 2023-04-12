Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 955,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,390. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

