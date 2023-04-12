Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147,219 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 162,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Down 0.1 %

About Matinas BioPharma

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,018. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.